2022/08/01 | 18:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq starts rebuilding Mosul airport Determined to complete the delayed Mosul airport reconstruction project, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is granting the project special exceptions to shield it from […]

read more Iraq starts rebuilding Mosul airport first appeared on Iraq Business News.