Islamic Dawa party office attacked, a day after Communist party

2019/06/03 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An explosive device has targeted the Dawa Party headquarter in Basra a day after targeting the Iraqi Communist Party in Basra with a hand grenade.No human casualties were recorded after both incidents.A security force said in press remarks that security forces were deployed at the scene and raised the level of alert in case of any emergency.Led by former Prime Minister of Iraq, Nouri al-Maliki, the Islamic Dawa Party maintains strong ties with Iran and currently holds 25 seats in Iraq’s 329-seat Parliament.No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
