Never Again? - Gripping Documentary Sharing the Story of a Holocaust Survivor & a Radicalized Antisemite - Now Available

As Antisemitism Reaches an All-Time High in the United States, NEVER AGAIN? is a Sobering Reminder of the Horrors of Hatred and the Power of Love.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It all begins with words,” shares holocaust survivor Irving Roth in the powerful documentary Never Again?.



As reports of antisemitism rise and become more violent across the U.S.



and around the world, many question how these issues can continue after the well-documented tragedy of World War II.



The film shares the parallel stories of Roth and a reformed antisemite, giving both a first-hand commentary on how radicalization can happen, and the consequences of allowing hate to overcome our society.



Distributed by Cinedigm, Never Again is now available On Demand, Digital and DVD.View the trailer here:Never Again shares the horror of antisemitism and the power of survival and redemption.



Viewers will travel back in time through the dark past of a Holocaust survivor (Roth) into the depths of darkness and surface in a brilliant light.



Simultaneously, they will journey down a dark and twisted path once taken by a former radical antisemite (Kasim Hafeez) who now defends Israel on the world’s stage.



The film spotlights modern-day Jew-hatred and brings a newfound awareness of the power to say “We will not rest or be silent.



NEVER AGAIN.”Critics and viewers alike have raved about the power of the film:“Never Again? is a tear-jerking, compelling documentary” - dove.org“Never Again? shows there is hope for a society filled with hatred and rage.” - Crosswalk“Never Again? should be shown in every school across America - and watched by every adult too.



Highly Recommended.” - BeliefnetThe news today is full of sobering statistics: the Anti-Defamation League has reported that antisemitic incidents in the US reached an all-time high in 2021, with 2,717 incidents, an increase of 34% from 2020.*In 2020, a Pew Research study showed that 45% of Americans did not know that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust.



The conclusion is simple: in modern day American, antisemitic violence remains a threat.In the film, Ambassador Ron Dermer shares, “Those people who want to help Jews should not just focus on mourning Jews who were murdered decades ago.



They should stand with the Jews in confronting those who would murder the Jews today.



That is ultimately the test of words like never again."For more information on the film, see https://www.neveragainthemovie.com/About Cinedigm:For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.



Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies.



For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

