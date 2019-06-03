Home › Iraq News › Two more French Islamic State members sentenced to death in Iraq

Two more French Islamic State members sentenced to death in Iraq

2019/06/03 | 17:00



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the two are Murad Mohammed Mustafa, 41, and Bilal Abdel-Fattah, 32.



They are among 12 French ISIS members who were arrested by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and transferred from Syria to Iraqi custody in January.



On Sunday an Iraqi court sentenced two French men to death after finding them guilty of being members of ISIS.























None of the death sentences have yet been carried out, but France is intensifying diplomatic efforts to spare its citizens from execution.



Abdel-Fattah and Mustafa are the final French nationals to be tried in Iraq. The other 10 have all received death sentences.



The Islamic State proto-state was declared defeated by Syrian Kurdish-led forces on March 23, following a nearly five-year-long offensive against the group.



Thousands of Islamic State foreign fighters are being held in by Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan.



Among the hordes of Syrians and Iraqis, some 12,000 foreigners are held in a fenced-off section of the Al-Hol camp, under the watch of Kurdish forces.



U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AP | Reuters



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- BAGHDAD,— A Baghdad court on Monday, June 3 sentenced to death two more French nationals for belonging to the Islamic State group, bringing the total number of French jihadis condemned to death to 11.The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the two are Murad Mohammed Mustafa, 41, and Bilal Abdel-Fattah, 32.They are among 12 French ISIS members who were arrested by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and transferred from Syria to Iraqi custody in January.On Sunday an Iraqi court sentenced two French men to death after finding them guilty of being members of ISIS.None of the death sentences have yet been carried out, but France is intensifying diplomatic efforts to spare its citizens from execution.Abdel-Fattah and Mustafa are the final French nationals to be tried in Iraq. The other 10 have all received death sentences.The Islamic State proto-state was declared defeated by Syrian Kurdish-led forces on March 23, following a nearly five-year-long offensive against the group.Thousands of Islamic State foreign fighters are being held in by Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan.Among the hordes of Syrians and Iraqis, some 12,000 foreigners are held in a fenced-off section of the Al-Hol camp, under the watch of Kurdish forces.U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AP | ReutersComments Comments