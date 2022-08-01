Robert Williams’ “Ex-Gay Christian” is a Christian handbook that inspires readers to follow the teachings of Christ

2022/08/02 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq News

Ex-Gay Christian: Souls at the Crossroads

“Ex-Gay Christian” from Book Vine Press author Robert Williams is a compelling testimony of a man who has found healing by following God’s teachings.

LANCASTER, SC, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ex-Gay Christian”: an intriguing journal of the author’s testimony about how he was able to find the light of Christ and understand the truth while he was blinded by earthly darkness because of pornography and homosexuality.



It is a book where readers can witness a conversion of a man who lived with sins to a man who is willing to follow Christ and be with God.



“Ex-Gay Christian” is the creation of published author Robert Williams, a writer who loves biking, nature exploration, and reviewing his ancestry.Williams writes, “Gazing over this valley of hurt, pain, rejection, and tears; I realize the Lord graciously brought me through it all.



I now see His handiwork.



He pulled back the covers of darkness so that I would understand the truth—this reality which Satan conceals—a lifestyle under the pretense of glitz, glamor, rainbow colors, endless fun, voguing, unending partying, merrily disguises truth as freedom and enlightenment.“In retrospect, Christ allowed me to go through the fire come back, and He stated, ‘Share your testimony—they will listen to you, help free them from the muck and mire they’ve gotten into.’“Humanity is war—warring against an enemy that despises all humankind due to his envy and diabolical intelligence—in a wicked, crafty, cunning way.



Observe what he did to Adam and Eve.



By his colorful lies and half-truths, he gained dominion of planet earth and even tried to hoodwink Christ into worshiping him, ‘I will give to You all this authority, and its glory; for it has been delivered to me, and I give it to whom I wish.’ (Ps.



4:6).”Published by Book Vine Press, Williams’s new book encourages the readers to always know what truth is and decipher which one is a lie.



It is a book filled with Christian lessons that readers may learn when darkness covers their lives.



This serves as an inspiration to readers of all ages to always seek the truth and constantly reminds them to never be blinded by the colorful liesThrough this book, the author wants every Christian to always be grounded on the teaching of Christ, as it is the only way to get out of the darkness.About Book Vine Press:Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company.



We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB).



Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience.



We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

