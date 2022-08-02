2022/08/02 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has just published its Investor Guide to Iraq 2022.The 51-page report gives an overview of the investment climate in Iraq.Click below to download the full report: English Arabic See also Iraq Investment Map 2022.(Source: NIC)

