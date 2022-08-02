2022/08/02 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has just published its Investor Guide to Iraq 2022.
The 51-page report gives an overview of the investment climate in Iraq.
Click below to download the full report: English Arabic See also Iraq Investment Map 2022.
(Source: NIC)
