Iraq Investment Map 2022
2022/08/02 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has just published its Iraq Investment Map 2022.

The 195-page report includes details of investment opportunities, in addition to sectoral and regional data.

Click below to download the full report: English Arabic See also Investor Guide to Iraq 2022.

(Source: NIC)

