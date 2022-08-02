2022/08/02 | 17:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has just published its Iraq Investment Map 2022.
The 195-page report includes details of investment opportunities, in addition to sectoral and regional data.
Click below to download the full report: English Arabic See also Investor Guide to Iraq 2022.
(Source: NIC)
