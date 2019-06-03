Home › Baghdad Post › Second Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop

Second Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop

2019/06/03 | 17:25



Israel launched a second round of strikes against Syria in24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump calledon Russia and Iran to "stop bombing the hell" out of the war-torncountry.Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homsprovince, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatoryattacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10."Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression anddestroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase," a militarysource told state news agency SANA said Sunday evening.The remaining rockets "killed one soldier, wounded twoothers, and damaged an arms warehouse," the source added.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rightsreported five killed, including one Syrian soldier, adding that a rocketwarehouse was destroyed.In addition to the Syrian army, Iranian fighters andHezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed at the airbase, according tothe monitor.Hours earlier, Israel said it had carried out strikes in theprovince of Quneitra, which includes the Golan Heights, most of which isoccupied and annexed by Israel.It said the attack was in response to rare rocket fire fromits neighbor late Saturday.Two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in theIsraeli-occupied Golan Heights and one had been "located within Israeliterritory," the Israeli Army said.The Observatory said 10 were killed, including Syriansoldiers and foreign fighters in the attack south of the capital.STOP!Late Sunday, Trump tweeted calling for an end to the bombingin the jihadist stronghold of the northwestern region of Idlib."Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesserextent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, andindiscriminately killing many innocent civilians."The World is watching this butchery. What is thepurpose, what will it get you? STOP!" he said on Twitter shortly before hedeparted for a state visit to Britain.As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recentbombardments by Syrian and Russian forces allied to President Bashar al-Assadhave pushed 300,000 people towards Turkey's border, Syrian NGOs have said.Meanwhile, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inSyria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.The country says it is determined to prevent its arch foeIran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs PresidentBashar al-Assad in the country's eight-year war which has killed more than370,000 people.The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continueto target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah outof self-defense."We won't tolerate fire at our territory and willrespond forcefully to any aggression against us," Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, after the first strikes.The attacks come amid soaring tensions between Iran and theUnited States.The stand-off had been simmering since the US last yearwithdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major worldpowers.In recent weeks Washington has accused Iran of allegedthreats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.