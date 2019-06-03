عربي | كوردى


Second Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop
2019/06/03 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel launched a second round of strikes against Syria in

24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump called

on Russia and Iran to "stop bombing the hell" out of the war-torn

country.Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homs

province, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatory

attacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10."Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression and

destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase," a military

source told state news agency SANA said Sunday evening.The remaining rockets "killed one soldier, wounded two

others, and damaged an arms warehouse," the source added.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

reported five killed, including one Syrian soldier, adding that a rocket

warehouse was destroyed.In addition to the Syrian army, Iranian fighters and

Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed at the airbase, according to

the monitor.Hours earlier, Israel said it had carried out strikes in the

province of Quneitra, which includes the Golan Heights, most of which is

occupied and annexed by Israel.It said the attack was in response to rare rocket fire from

its neighbor late Saturday.Two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the

Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and one had been "located within Israeli

territory," the Israeli Army said.The Observatory said 10 were killed, including Syrian

soldiers and foreign fighters in the attack south of the capital.STOP!Late Sunday, Trump tweeted calling for an end to the bombing

in the jihadist stronghold of the northwestern region of Idlib."Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser

extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and

indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians."The World is watching this butchery. What is the

purpose, what will it get you? STOP!" he said on Twitter shortly before he

departed for a state visit to Britain.As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recent

bombardments by Syrian and Russian forces allied to President Bashar al-Assad

have pushed 300,000 people towards Turkey's border, Syrian NGOs have said.Meanwhile, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in

Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.The country says it is determined to prevent its arch foe

Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President

Bashar al-Assad in the country's eight-year war which has killed more than

370,000 people.The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continue

to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah out

of self-defense."We won't tolerate fire at our territory and will

respond forcefully to any aggression against us," Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, after the first strikes.The attacks come amid soaring tensions between Iran and the

United States.The stand-off had been simmering since the US last year

withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world

powers.In recent weeks Washington has accused Iran of alleged

threats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.



