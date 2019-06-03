Second Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop

2019/06/03 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel launched a second round of strikes against Syria in
24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump called
on Russia and Iran to "stop bombing the hell" out of the war-torn
country.Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homs
province, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatory
attacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10."Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression and
destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase," a military
source told state news agency SANA said Sunday evening.The remaining rockets "killed one soldier, wounded two
others, and damaged an arms warehouse," the source added.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
reported five killed, including one Syrian soldier, adding that a rocket
warehouse was destroyed.In addition to the Syrian army, Iranian fighters and
Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed at the airbase, according to
the monitor.Hours earlier, Israel said it had carried out strikes in the
province of Quneitra, which includes the Golan Heights, most of which is
occupied and annexed by Israel.It said the attack was in response to rare rocket fire from
its neighbor late Saturday.Two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and one had been "located within Israeli
territory," the Israeli Army said.The Observatory said 10 were killed, including Syrian
soldiers and foreign fighters in the attack south of the capital.STOP!Late Sunday, Trump tweeted calling for an end to the bombing
in the jihadist stronghold of the northwestern region of Idlib."Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser
extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and
indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians."The World is watching this butchery. What is the
purpose, what will it get you? STOP!" he said on Twitter shortly before he
departed for a state visit to Britain.As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recent
bombardments by Syrian and Russian forces allied to President Bashar al-Assad
have pushed 300,000 people towards Turkey's border, Syrian NGOs have said.Meanwhile, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in
Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.The country says it is determined to prevent its arch foe
Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President
Bashar al-Assad in the country's eight-year war which has killed more than
370,000 people.The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continue
to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah out
of self-defense."We won't tolerate fire at our territory and will
respond forcefully to any aggression against us," Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, after the first strikes.The attacks come amid soaring tensions between Iran and the
United States.The stand-off had been simmering since the US last year
withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world
powers.In recent weeks Washington has accused Iran of alleged
threats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.
24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump called
on Russia and Iran to "stop bombing the hell" out of the war-torn
country.Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homs
province, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatory
attacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10."Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression and
destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase," a military
source told state news agency SANA said Sunday evening.The remaining rockets "killed one soldier, wounded two
others, and damaged an arms warehouse," the source added.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
reported five killed, including one Syrian soldier, adding that a rocket
warehouse was destroyed.In addition to the Syrian army, Iranian fighters and
Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed at the airbase, according to
the monitor.Hours earlier, Israel said it had carried out strikes in the
province of Quneitra, which includes the Golan Heights, most of which is
occupied and annexed by Israel.It said the attack was in response to rare rocket fire from
its neighbor late Saturday.Two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and one had been "located within Israeli
territory," the Israeli Army said.The Observatory said 10 were killed, including Syrian
soldiers and foreign fighters in the attack south of the capital.STOP!Late Sunday, Trump tweeted calling for an end to the bombing
in the jihadist stronghold of the northwestern region of Idlib."Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser
extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and
indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians."The World is watching this butchery. What is the
purpose, what will it get you? STOP!" he said on Twitter shortly before he
departed for a state visit to Britain.As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recent
bombardments by Syrian and Russian forces allied to President Bashar al-Assad
have pushed 300,000 people towards Turkey's border, Syrian NGOs have said.Meanwhile, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in
Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.The country says it is determined to prevent its arch foe
Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President
Bashar al-Assad in the country's eight-year war which has killed more than
370,000 people.The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continue
to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah out
of self-defense."We won't tolerate fire at our territory and will
respond forcefully to any aggression against us," Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, after the first strikes.The attacks come amid soaring tensions between Iran and the
United States.The stand-off had been simmering since the US last year
withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world
powers.In recent weeks Washington has accused Iran of alleged
threats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.