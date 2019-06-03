عربي | كوردى


Kremlin rebuffs Trump on Syria, says Idlib military action justified

Kremlin rebuffs Trump on Syria, says Idlib military action justified
2019/06/03 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kremlin rebuffed criticism from US President Donald

Trump of Russian and Syrian government military action in Syria’s rebel-held

Idlib province, saying on Monday it was needed to shut down rebel attacks being

launched from there.Trump on Sunday urged Russian and Syrian government forces

to stop bombing Idlib, following a Friday Kremlin statement that signaled

Moscow would continue to back a month-long Syrian government offensive there.The assault has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis as

Syrians displaced by the fighting seek shelter at the Turkish border. More than

200,000 people have fled since strikes began at the end of April, according to the

United Nations.When asked about Trump’s criticism on Monday, Kremlin

spokesman Dmitry Peskov said militants were using Idlib as a base to launch

attacks against civilian and military targets, something he called

unacceptable.“Of course strikes by militants from Idlib are unacceptable

and measures are being taken to neutralize these strike positions,” Peskov told

reporters on a conference call.He said Turkey bore responsibility for ensuring such attacks

from Idlib did not happen under a deal reached between Russia and Turkey in

September.The Syrian offensive has strained that agreement which

created a demilitarized zone in Idlib and called for it to be free of all heavy

weapons and jihadist fighters.Turkey has called for a ceasefire in Idlib, the last

significant rebel stronghold, to prevent more civilian deaths and a possible

new surge of refugees fleeing the fighting.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW