Kremlin rebuffs Trump on Syria, says Idlib military action justified

2019/06/03 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kremlin rebuffed criticism from US President Donald
Trump of Russian and Syrian government military action in Syria’s rebel-held
Idlib province, saying on Monday it was needed to shut down rebel attacks being
launched from there.Trump on Sunday urged Russian and Syrian government forces
to stop bombing Idlib, following a Friday Kremlin statement that signaled
Moscow would continue to back a month-long Syrian government offensive there.The assault has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis as
Syrians displaced by the fighting seek shelter at the Turkish border. More than
200,000 people have fled since strikes began at the end of April, according to the
United Nations.When asked about Trump’s criticism on Monday, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said militants were using Idlib as a base to launch
attacks against civilian and military targets, something he called
unacceptable.“Of course strikes by militants from Idlib are unacceptable
and measures are being taken to neutralize these strike positions,” Peskov told
reporters on a conference call.He said Turkey bore responsibility for ensuring such attacks
from Idlib did not happen under a deal reached between Russia and Turkey in
September.The Syrian offensive has strained that agreement which
created a demilitarized zone in Idlib and called for it to be free of all heavy
weapons and jihadist fighters.Turkey has called for a ceasefire in Idlib, the last
significant rebel stronghold, to prevent more civilian deaths and a possible
new surge of refugees fleeing the fighting.
Trump of Russian and Syrian government military action in Syria’s rebel-held
Idlib province, saying on Monday it was needed to shut down rebel attacks being
launched from there.Trump on Sunday urged Russian and Syrian government forces
to stop bombing Idlib, following a Friday Kremlin statement that signaled
Moscow would continue to back a month-long Syrian government offensive there.The assault has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis as
Syrians displaced by the fighting seek shelter at the Turkish border. More than
200,000 people have fled since strikes began at the end of April, according to the
United Nations.When asked about Trump’s criticism on Monday, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said militants were using Idlib as a base to launch
attacks against civilian and military targets, something he called
unacceptable.“Of course strikes by militants from Idlib are unacceptable
and measures are being taken to neutralize these strike positions,” Peskov told
reporters on a conference call.He said Turkey bore responsibility for ensuring such attacks
from Idlib did not happen under a deal reached between Russia and Turkey in
September.The Syrian offensive has strained that agreement which
created a demilitarized zone in Idlib and called for it to be free of all heavy
weapons and jihadist fighters.Turkey has called for a ceasefire in Idlib, the last
significant rebel stronghold, to prevent more civilian deaths and a possible
new surge of refugees fleeing the fighting.