Trump urges Israel to 'get their act together' amid election turmoil

2019/06/03 | 18:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US President Donald Trump, voicing impatience with closeally Israel, said on Sunday he was not happy about electoral upheaval there andurged the Israelis to “get their act together.”Israeli lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Thursday,paving the way for a new election on Sept. 17 after veteran Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government before a midnight deadline.Trump is expected to keep up his support for Netanyahu, aright-wing leader who has forged close ties with the US president over theirtough stances on the Palestinians and Israel’s arch-foe Iran.But the latest uncertainties clouding Israeli politics areexpected to further delay the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle Eastpeace plan, which already faces deep skepticism from many experts. Palestinianshave boycotted the effort, seeing it as heavily tilted in favor of Israel anddenying them a state of their own.The need to go to the polls again so soon after a closelycontested April 9 election in which Netanyahu had claimed victory showed a newweakness in a leader who has been in power for the past decade.“Israel is all messed up in their election,” Trump toldreporters at the White House before leaving on a European trip. “They have toget their act together.”“Bibi got elected and now they have to go through theprocess again? We’re not happy about that,” Trump said.