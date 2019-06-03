Home › Baghdad Post › Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital

Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital

2019/06/03 | 19:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employeesin the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10in a ball of flame, officials said.The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hitKabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of thisweek’s Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus wascarrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil ServiceCommission when the bomb exploded, enveloping the bus in flames and thick blacksmoke.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for theattack, which came only hours after the interior ministry briefed media onsecurity measures in large cities, especially in Kabul, ahead of Eid.On Sunday, two people were killed and 24 wounded by bombstargeting a bus carrying university students in Kabul. The blasts were claimed byISIS.