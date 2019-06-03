عربي | كوردى


Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital

2019/06/03 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employees

in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10

in a ball of flame, officials said.The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit

Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this

week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus was

carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service

Commission when the bomb exploded, enveloping the bus in flames and thick black

smoke.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the

attack, which came only hours after the interior ministry briefed media on

security measures in large cities, especially in Kabul, ahead of Eid.On Sunday, two people were killed and 24 wounded by bombs

targeting a bus carrying university students in Kabul. The blasts were claimed by

ISIS.



