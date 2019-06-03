Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital

2019/06/03 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employees
in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10
in a ball of flame, officials said.The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit
Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this
week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus was
carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service
Commission when the bomb exploded, enveloping the bus in flames and thick black
smoke.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, which came only hours after the interior ministry briefed media on
security measures in large cities, especially in Kabul, ahead of Eid.On Sunday, two people were killed and 24 wounded by bombs
targeting a bus carrying university students in Kabul. The blasts were claimed by
ISIS.
