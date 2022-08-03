Online Japanese Language School’s New Class Time Is Added for the Fall Semester of 2022 for learners in Europe

2022/08/04 | 01:16 - Source: Iraq News

The additional class time will be in the evening after work and school in the European region, it be expected expansion of Japanese-language learners in Europe.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, decided to add additional class time starting in the fall semester beginning October 2022.



The additional class time will be in the evening after work and school hours in the European region, which will make it easier for Japanese language learners living in Europe to take classes.



The school will also hold an online enrollment information session on Wednesday, August 10, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m Japan time.



Advance registration is required.



https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school that opened in April 2022.



The curriculum is based on the Attain Online Japanese e-Learning materials, which were launched in 2014.



The curriculum is based on the Attain Online Japanese e-Learning courses, and 90 minutes live classes are offered twice a week by highly qualified instructors who are certified Japanese language teachers.



The attraction of this program is not just a class, but also an opportunity for students to improve their Japanese communication skills through interaction with other teachers and other learners.

In April 2022, many students from all over the world enrolled to the first semester of AOJ Language School to study Japanese.



Although our first students are studying only i-class (for N5 level), in response to the needs from prospective students around the world for classes at various levels, it has been decided that more levels of Japanese classes are opening to the public in fall semester.



In fall semester, i-class (for beginners and N5 level), ro-class (for N4 level) and ha-class (for N3 level) will are available.

Since the opening of the school, AOJ Language School has received enrollment inquiries from more than 200 people from all over the world, indicating the high level of need for Japanese language study.



At the same time, because classes can be taken from anywhere in the world, the school found it was important to set more live class schedules to the time zones of each region of the world and establish a system that would allow students to participate in classes on a continuous basis.



Therefore, starting from the fall semester, the school will offer classes on every Wednesdays and Saturdays Japan time.



The class time is 2:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.



(Japan time).



The 2:00 a.m.



Japan time slot is especially convenient for Japanese language learners living in most European countries, as it is in the evening in most European countries.



If the minimum number of students is reached, the school may open a class from 4:00 a.m.

The class levels are i-class for beginner level and N5 level, ro-class for N4 level, and ha-class for N3 level.



They also have extensive JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) preparation materials for those who wish to pass the test.

Questions about classes and enrollment are welcome at any time, and the school encourage to attend the school information session on August 10.

Course HoursJapan time every Wednesday and Saturday2:00-3:309:00-10:3011:00-12:3018:30-20:0020:30-22:00

*Please check the time zone of your country.Reference: Local time for the 2:00-3:30 class in each location-UK: every Tuesday and Friday 18:00-19:30 (daylight saving time)-France: every Tuesday and Friday from 19:00 to 20:30 (daylight saving time)-Italy: every Tuesday and Friday from 19:00 to 20:30 (daylight saving time)-Turkey: every Tuesday and Friday from 20:00 to 21:30 (daylight saving time)

*This course may not be offered if the number of applicants for the requested time slot is less than the minimum number of students or for other reasons.



In that case, you will be asked to take the course at another time.

Courses offered:-i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

-ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

-ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

Application deadline: Monday, September 12(JST)Enrollment date: Saturday, October 1(JST)

Click here for application guidelineshttps://aoj-ls.jp/admission/guideline.html

Application for admission is herehttps://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html

AOJ Language School is holding a promotion for October enrollment!No enrollment fee, free first month for all students, free tuition for those who continue studying for 6 months, and full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.



For more details, click here!https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:00-11:00 AM (Japan time)Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)Language: Explanation will be given in English.Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission informationRegistration: Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form.



The school will send a separate notice to those who have registered.https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Tuition:0 Admission feeMonthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 101 USD as of July 25, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transferThe video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Contact:Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration OfficeOperating Company: Attain CorporationTel: +81-3-5297-8001Email: info@aoj-ls.jpHead Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg.



17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

Takaomi FukushimaAttain corporation+81 -3-5297-8001info@aoj-ls.jpVisit us on social media:FacebookOther

