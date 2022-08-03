Florida Life Coach and Avid Runner Brandon Riley Breaks Olympic Speed Record with Under Armour Technology

2022/08/04 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq News

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Riley is a motivational speaker, life coach, and curator of Riley Approach.



This tireless entrepreneur recently reached the major milestone of breaking the human “footspeed” record by running 28mph.



The New Under Armour technology, that has Bluetooth sensors in the shoes, produced the data for this phenomenal achievement.



The Apple Watch, synced with these sensors, produced the results.



The previous record was held by the Olympic star, Usain Bolt, which was 27.3mph.

His company, Riley Approach, helps people reach goals that may seem insurmountable by having faith in themselves.



Life Coach Brandon helps his clients on a personal level, and businesses, to prosper by providing professional development solutions.



Brandon has the desire to inspire and build the youth of tomorrow with knowledge of the Dharma and leadership skills.



He stresses the importance of education, which is the key to unlocking their future goals.

Brandon was born in the Sooner State of Oklahoma and raised in the Sunshine State of Florida.



This dedicated Army Veteran served his country well as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division that deployed to Iraq to support Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Brandon also went to Afghanistan as a contractor to support Operation Enduring Freedom.



He was educated at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU).



Mr.



Riley has 15 years of information technology experience with a focus on information security risk management.



In his latest role, he was an IT instructor teaching CompTIA A+ for the federal Tech Hire program that helps minorities get IT certification and skills.

Mr.



Riley’s business mantra is to “plant the seeds and pull the weeds.” The Riley Approach encourages participants to “stay motivated and learn your strengths, make meaningful decisions, and live happy and successful.”

Satisfied clients give the Riley Approach five-star reviews: “Thanks for everything you've done for me! My life was truly changed after I attended your seminar at one of the recent conferences a few weeks ago.” D.



Fernandez.

J.



Tezak conquers, “You make it look easy.



You make people learn.



You make people laugh.



And you move people into action.



You’re marvelous!”

