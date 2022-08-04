Pertamina to Increase Holding in West Qurna 1

2022/08/04 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pertamina, the Indonesian state-owned energy company, will reportedly buy an additional 10 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oilfield from ExxonMobil.The Deputy Director-General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Muhammad Hassan, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the agrreement, "is subject to the signing of the settlement […]

