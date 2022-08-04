2022/08/04 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Pertamina, the Indonesian state-owned energy company, will reportedly buy an additional 10 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oilfield from ExxonMobil.
The Deputy Director-General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Muhammad Hassan, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the agrreement, "is subject to the signing of the settlement […]
Pertamina, the Indonesian state-owned energy company, will reportedly buy an additional 10 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oilfield from ExxonMobil.
The Deputy Director-General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Muhammad Hassan, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the agrreement, "is subject to the signing of the settlement […]
read more Pertamina to Increase Holding in West Qurna 1 first appeared on Iraq Business News.