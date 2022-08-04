Iraq Allocates Additional Funds for Border Security

2022/08/04 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Security Assessment Committee on the Iraqi-Turkish borders, which include providing funds in the sum of 30 billion dinars [$20.5 million], according to the text in the emergency security […]

