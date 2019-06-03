Home › Baghdad Post › Tens of thousands of Israelis march to mark capture of east Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of Israelis march to mark capture of east Jerusalem

2019/06/03 | 19:45



Jerusalem on Sunday to mark their country's capture of the city's east in a



1967 war with tensions heightened due to the holiday coinciding with the final



days of Ramadan.The march, including a large contingent of Jewish religious



nationalists, passed under heavy security through the Muslim quarter of



Jerusalem's Old City in what Palestinians see as a provocation.Some 3,000 police were deployed, said police spokesman Micky



Rosenfeld."We came to celebrate the day," said Rina Ben



Shimol, who came with her husband and their three young children from Kfar



Tavor in northern Israel."It is Zionism and it's to strengthen the link with our



origins and with the country."Earlier in the day, Palestinian worshippers clashed with



Israeli police at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, also located in the



Old City in mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem.Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound were



angered over Jewish visits to the site – which is holy to both religions – in



the final days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.According to police, protesters barricaded themselves in the



mosque, from where they threw chairs and stones at forces who



"dispersed" them.The Muslim Waqf organization which oversees the site said



police used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that seven people were



arrested and 45 were wounded.It said police shut the mosque's doors and chained them.After the clashes, police spokesman Rosenfeld said calm had



returned and visits continued.Al-Aqsa Mosque director Omar al-Kiswani accused Israel of



violating an agreement not to allow such visits during the last days of



Ramadan.He said around 1,200 Jews visited the site on Sunday, while



a Jewish organization that arranges visits there reported a similar number.The clashes took place as Israelis marked Jerusalem Day,



which commemorates the country's capture of the city's eastern sector in the



1967 Six-Day War.Unusually, this year's holiday coincided with the final days



of Ramadan.The status of the Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the



Temple Mount, is one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian



conflict.It is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest for



Muslims after Mecca and Medina.'Flagrant violations'Sunday's visit was the first time since Tuesday that Jews



were allowed into the holy site, according to activists.Jews are allowed to visit the site during set hours but not



pray there to avoid provoking tensions. Jewish visits to the site, particularly



by religious nationalists, usually increase for Jerusalem Day.Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said his policy



was to do everything possible to keep the site open to visits, especially for



Jerusalem Day.He said preparations to avoid serious unrest included



arrests ahead of Sunday based on intelligence, in addition to those in



connection with the clashes.Jordan, the custodian of the holy site and one of only two



Arab countries with a peace treaty with Israel, condemned what it said was



Israel's "flagrant violations", calling the visits "provocative



intrusions by extremists."Such actions risked setting off violence in the region, a



statement from Jordan's foreign ministry said.Sunday's Jerusalem Day march culminates in celebrations at



the Western Wall, which is below the Al-Aqsa compound.The wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.Following its seizure in 1967, east Jerusalem was annexed by



Israel in a move never recognized by the international community.Israel proclaims the entire city as its united capital,



while the Palestinians see the city's eastern sector as the capital of their



future state.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US



President Donald Trump at a ceremony marking the end of the Jerusalem Day



festivities."Jerusalem has always been the capital of the Jewish



people, and I thank President Trump again for affirming this by establishing



the American embassy there," Netanyahu said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israelis marched throughJerusalem on Sunday to mark their country's capture of the city's east in a1967 war with tensions heightened due to the holiday coinciding with the finaldays of Ramadan.The march, including a large contingent of Jewish religiousnationalists, passed under heavy security through the Muslim quarter ofJerusalem's Old City in what Palestinians see as a provocation.Some 3,000 police were deployed, said police spokesman MickyRosenfeld."We came to celebrate the day," said Rina BenShimol, who came with her husband and their three young children from KfarTavor in northern Israel."It is Zionism and it's to strengthen the link with ourorigins and with the country."Earlier in the day, Palestinian worshippers clashed withIsraeli police at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, also located in theOld City in mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem.Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound wereangered over Jewish visits to the site – which is holy to both religions – inthe final days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.According to police, protesters barricaded themselves in themosque, from where they threw chairs and stones at forces who"dispersed" them.The Muslim Waqf organization which oversees the site saidpolice used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that seven people werearrested and 45 were wounded.It said police shut the mosque's doors and chained them.After the clashes, police spokesman Rosenfeld said calm hadreturned and visits continued.Al-Aqsa Mosque director Omar al-Kiswani accused Israel ofviolating an agreement not to allow such visits during the last days ofRamadan.He said around 1,200 Jews visited the site on Sunday, whilea Jewish organization that arranges visits there reported a similar number.The clashes took place as Israelis marked Jerusalem Day,which commemorates the country's capture of the city's eastern sector in the1967 Six-Day War.Unusually, this year's holiday coincided with the final daysof Ramadan.The status of the Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as theTemple Mount, is one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinianconflict.It is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest forMuslims after Mecca and Medina.'Flagrant violations'Sunday's visit was the first time since Tuesday that Jewswere allowed into the holy site, according to activists.Jews are allowed to visit the site during set hours but notpray there to avoid provoking tensions. Jewish visits to the site, particularlyby religious nationalists, usually increase for Jerusalem Day.Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said his policywas to do everything possible to keep the site open to visits, especially forJerusalem Day.He said preparations to avoid serious unrest includedarrests ahead of Sunday based on intelligence, in addition to those inconnection with the clashes.Jordan, the custodian of the holy site and one of only twoArab countries with a peace treaty with Israel, condemned what it said wasIsrael's "flagrant violations", calling the visits "provocativeintrusions by extremists."Such actions risked setting off violence in the region, astatement from Jordan's foreign ministry said.Sunday's Jerusalem Day march culminates in celebrations atthe Western Wall, which is below the Al-Aqsa compound.The wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.Following its seizure in 1967, east Jerusalem was annexed byIsrael in a move never recognized by the international community.Israel proclaims the entire city as its united capital,while the Palestinians see the city's eastern sector as the capital of theirfuture state.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked USPresident Donald Trump at a ceremony marking the end of the Jerusalem Dayfestivities."Jerusalem has always been the capital of the Jewishpeople, and I thank President Trump again for affirming this by establishingthe American embassy there," Netanyahu said.