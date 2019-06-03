عربي | كوردى


Pompeo, Kuwaiti FM discuss regional, international developments in call

2019/06/03 | 20:55
Kuwaiti

Kuwaiti

Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah discussed the latest regional

and international developments with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a

phone call late on Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement,

without giving further details.





