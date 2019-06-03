MP condemns lax security in Basra, 'conspiracy' against police

عربي | كوردى


2019/06/03 | 20:55
Basra parliament member

Uday Awad warned of the lax security in the province, saying that there is a "conspiracy"

against the Basra police, and that some people question their capabilities in

preserving security."We have warned more than once of the

unjust decisions against the employees of the Basra province police," Awad

said, adding that "Basra has seen during the past two days several

security violations, making the Basran citizen fearing the return of tensions."The conspiracy against

the Basra police includes questioning their loyalty and their ability to preserve

security, Awad added.A number of anonymous

armed men raided the office of the Islamic Dawa Party led by former prime

minister Nouri al-Maliki in Basra, one day after a similar attack on the Iraqi

Communist Party office, security sources confirmed on Monday.
