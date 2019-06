MP condemns lax security in Basra, 'conspiracy' against police

2019/06/03 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Basra parliament memberUday Awad warned of the lax security in the province, saying that there is a "conspiracy"against the Basra police, and that some people question their capabilities inpreserving security."We have warned more than once of theunjust decisions against the employees of the Basra province police," Awadsaid, adding that "Basra has seen during the past two days severalsecurity violations, making the Basran citizen fearing the return of tensions."The conspiracy againstthe Basra police includes questioning their loyalty and their ability to preservesecurity, Awad added.A number of anonymousarmed men raided the office of the Islamic Dawa Party led by former primeminister Nouri al-Maliki in Basra, one day after a similar attack on the IraqiCommunist Party office, security sources confirmed on Monday.