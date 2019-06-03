MP condemns lax security in Basra, 'conspiracy' against police

2019/06/03 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Basra parliament member
Uday Awad warned of the lax security in the province, saying that there is a "conspiracy"
against the Basra police, and that some people question their capabilities in
preserving security."We have warned more than once of the
unjust decisions against the employees of the Basra province police," Awad
said, adding that "Basra has seen during the past two days several
security violations, making the Basran citizen fearing the return of tensions."The conspiracy against
the Basra police includes questioning their loyalty and their ability to preserve
security, Awad added.A number of anonymous
armed men raided the office of the Islamic Dawa Party led by former prime
minister Nouri al-Maliki in Basra, one day after a similar attack on the Iraqi
Communist Party office, security sources confirmed on Monday.
