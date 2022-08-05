Iraqi Govt exempts Basra Governorate from Contracting Regulations

2022/08/05 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Among the items agreed was a decision to exempt Basra Governorate from the instructions covering government contracts for the purposes of the 2025 Arabian Gulf Cup Football Championships, which will be hosted in Basra.
