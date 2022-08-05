Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health, COVID Recovery

2022/08/05 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Call for Applications: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon UNITAR Division for Prosperity invites young entrepreneurs in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon to apply to the Great Ideas Space 2022: Entrepreneurship for Public Health and COVID-19 Recovery in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon.The programme aims to train entrepreneurs and MSMEs […]

