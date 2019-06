Netanyahu On Jerusalem Day: Iran Gives Hezbollah $700 Million A Year

2019/06/03 | 22:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Tehran transfers $700million a year to Hezbollah that “fuels” endless aggression by Iran and itsproxies in the region, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night at aceremony at Jerusalem’s Ammunition Hill marking 52 years since thereunification of the city during the Six Day War.Netanyahu said this money is transferred to Hezbollah invarious “deceitful ways.”For instance, he said,the Iranian Foreign Ministry transfers more than $100m. “under diplomaticcover, ostensibly innocently, to Lebanon and then from there to Hezbollah.”Netanyahu said these “huge sums” are then used to destabilizethe region. “This is known to our neighbors. All the Arab countries know aboutthis, and this is one of the things that brings them closer to us.”Netanyahu said that while Israel does not underestimateIran’s threats, “we also do not shy away from them, because whoever tries tohurt us will be harmed even worse.”Netanyahu said Israel has proven this many times in the past,including Saturday when it responded to two missiles fired toward Israel fromSyria by hitting Syrian targets in and around Damascus.Referring to the Six Day War during which Israel gainedcontrol of Jerusalem, he said: “We proved this during those six wonderful daysthat brought us back to ancient parts of our homeland.”At the weekly cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Netanyahusaid the Six Day War “changed Israel’s fate, removed the stranglehold it wasin, and turned us into a powerful force in the region.”“It brought one more thing,” Netanyahu said. “The unificationof the capital of Israel.”Netanyahu said the city has changed dramatically since 1967.“We are building it, strengthening it, worrying about itsfuture and developing it into a prosperous city that will not only be a focalpoint for spirituality and the renewal of Jewish heritage, but also a city thatis being renewed with global technology,” he said.The prime minister said contemporary Jerusalem is the “rightmix” of heritage and science. “That is our strength,” he said. “We built theState of Israel on that. It is the guiding principle of Zionism.”President Reuven Rivlin used the ceremony at Ammunition Hillto thank US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’scapital and relocating the embassy there last year.“This is the time to thank President Trump and the Americanpeople for their steadfast friendship and for his groundbreaking decision,” hesaid.“The recognition ofJerusalem as Israel’s capital has penetrated into people’s hearts. Otherembassies came to Jerusalem and without a doubt there will be others that willmove to the capital,” he said.At the same time, the president added, “We also have a task.We also must recognize Jerusalem as our united capital, east and west.”Rivlin’s words came as thousands of youth, mostly from thereligious-Zionist community, were making their way to the Western Wall in thetraditional Jerusalem Day march through the Old City.