Home › Iraq News › Low turnout as Quds Day protesters drive over US and Israel flags in Iraq

Low turnout as Quds Day protesters drive over US and Israel flags in Iraq

2019/06/03 | 23:05























































































Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq May 31, 2019.



(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)















































































































X















Dear Reader,







As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.



Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,



like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,



we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open



and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news



and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.







As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.



For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:







A user experience almost completely free of ads



Access to our Premium Section



Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit



A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel







Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.



Thank you,







Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group



Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief











UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH











Show me later















































rotesters on al-Quds Day over the weekend rode US-made Harley Davidson motorcycles over US and Israeli flags in Iraq, according to locals in Mosul.“How ungrateful,” wrote one man on Twitter. “They are driving over the American flag with Harley Davidson bikes.” Commentators, however, pointed out the bikes were actually made by Honda.



The photos posted online were taken by Ali Alathary and showed motorcycles driving over US flags and several Israeli flags. In another city in Iraq, an undated photo also showed a Chevy driving over a US flag. That photo, which resurfaced this year, appeared to actually be from Kirkuk’s al-Quds Day events in 2018.It came out again amid the 2019 al-Quds Day Iranian-backed protests which seek to highlight the importance of Jerusalem and are generally a festival of anti-US and anti-Israel hatred. The message is clear: Iran uses Iraq and its supporters in Iraq to support anti-Americanism.



Photos from Basra in southern Iraq by Hussein Faleh Raheem showed similar scenes of Iraqi militia members parading while stomping on and riding over US flags. The parades included members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Shaabi, a series of armed groups, some affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Some of the militia members performed stunts, such as building human pyramids. Somewhere near by a motorcycle parade also drove over US and Israeli flags. It is difficult to find Israeli flags in Iraq, so the locals had to make them from scratch.



























Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference! For more information and to sign up, click here>>



































Share on facebook



Share on twitter



























































































































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq May 31, 2019.(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)Dear Reader,As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism openand accessible and be able to keep providing you with newsand analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:A user experience almost completely free of adsAccess to our Premium SectionContent from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - IvritA brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in IsraelHelp us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.Thank you,Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post GroupYaakov Katz, Editor-in-ChiefUPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTHShow me laterrotesters on al-Quds Day over the weekend rode US-made Harley Davidson motorcycles over US and Israeli flags in Iraq, according to locals in Mosul.“How ungrateful,” wrote one man on Twitter. “They are driving over the American flag with Harley Davidson bikes.” Commentators, however, pointed out the bikes were actually made by Honda.The photos posted online were taken by Ali Alathary and showed motorcycles driving over US flags and several Israeli flags. In another city in Iraq, an undated photo also showed a Chevy driving over a US flag. That photo, which resurfaced this year, appeared to actually be from Kirkuk’s al-Quds Day events in 2018.It came out again amid the 2019 al-Quds Day Iranian-backed protests which seek to highlight the importance of Jerusalem and are generally a festival of anti-US and anti-Israel hatred. The message is clear: Iran uses Iraq and its supporters in Iraq to support anti-Americanism.Photos from Basra in southern Iraq by Hussein Faleh Raheem showed similar scenes of Iraqi militia members parading while stomping on and riding over US flags. The parades included members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Shaabi, a series of armed groups, some affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Some of the militia members performed stunts, such as building human pyramids. Somewhere near by a motorcycle parade also drove over US and Israeli flags. It is difficult to find Israeli flags in Iraq, so the locals had to make them from scratch.Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference! For more information and to sign up, click here>>Share on facebookShare on twitter