New Training Program for Iraqi Business Journalists

2022/08/06 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Training Program for Iraqi Business Journalists Reporting on their Country's Economy Business Journalists 4Change, a program to help Iraqi business journalists to report on economic reform initiatives in their country, calls for applicants who wish to report on solutions to economic problems.The application deadline is August 21st, with interviews to be held between August […]

