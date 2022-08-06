2022/08/06 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Iraqi authorities and public to avoid trampling on journalistic freedoms after reporters were targeted while trying to cover the storming of the Iraqi parliament by supporters of Iraq's biggest opposition movement."In times of political instability and social unrest, the media should not be targeted or become the […]

read more Iraqi Journalists Targeted while Covering Protests - RSF first appeared on Iraq Business News.