Al-Ghizi congratulates Muslims on Eid Al Fitr occasion

2019/06/03 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in Baghdad

The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.

All Text here: INA ✓


