(Video) Talks To Revive JCPOA Began Amid Iran Regime’s Increasing Threats

2022/08/06 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

A new round of talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers began in Vienna.



The negotiations began in April 2021 and following a nearly four-month gap caused by Tehran’s unwillingness to back away from irrelevant demands started yesterday.

The new rounds of talks on the nuclear deal, known as the (JCPOA), come a few days after White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk said a deal to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is unlikely in the wake of Tehran’s latest delays and obstructions.

