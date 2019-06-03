Home › INA › Salih and Abdul Mahdi discuss the outcome of Mecca summit

Salih and Abdul Mahdi discuss the outcome of Mecca summit

2019/06/03 | 23:25



President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih on Monday discussed with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi the results of Mecca summit.







A statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the meeting discussed the international and regional situations, the role of Iraq based on stayed away of the policy of axes, the continued commitment its clear policy and its supreme national interests and its independent national decision and protects the stability of Iraqis.







During the meeting they also discussed developments in Kirkuk and Diyala and necessary to solve the problems facing the two provinces, fight terrorism and strengthening security and community peace.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih on Monday discussed with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi the results of Mecca summit.A statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the meeting discussed the international and regional situations, the role of Iraq based on stayed away of the policy of axes, the continued commitment its clear policy and its supreme national interests and its independent national decision and protects the stability of Iraqis.During the meeting they also discussed developments in Kirkuk and Diyala and necessary to solve the problems facing the two provinces, fight terrorism and strengthening security and community peace.