Iraq Market Review:

2022/08/07 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News."Sell in May and Go Away - in July !!!" The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was down 5.6% for the month, […]

