Abd al-Mahdi congratulates Barzani for new post, urges boosting ties

2019/06/03 | 23:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Monday congratulated Nechirvan Barzanion assuming the post of the president of the Kurdistan region.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed, in a cable, his trust in Barzani saying that heis "confident that your assumption of this post will achieve much supportto boost the relations" between Kurdistan and Baghdad.He also wished Barzani the best in his new tasks to meet the aspirationsof the people of Kurdistan.This came after Abd al-Mahdi already phoned Barzani, the former primeminister of Kurdistan, to congratulate him for his new post. Abd al-Mahdi also wished Barzani and people of Baghdad happy and prosperous Eid Fitr (feast of breaking the fast).