Abd al-Mahdi congratulates Barzani for new post, urges boosting ties

2019/06/03 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Monday congratulated Nechirvan Barzani
on assuming the post of the president of the Kurdistan region.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed, in a cable, his trust in Barzani saying that he
is "confident that your assumption of this post will achieve much support
to boost the relations" between Kurdistan and Baghdad.He also wished Barzani the best in his new tasks to meet the aspirations
of the people of Kurdistan.This came after Abd al-Mahdi already phoned Barzani, the former prime
minister of Kurdistan, to congratulate him for his new post. Abd al-Mahdi also wished Barzani and people of Baghdad happy and prosperous Eid Fitr (feast of breaking the fast).
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Monday congratulated Nechirvan Barzani
on assuming the post of the president of the Kurdistan region.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed, in a cable, his trust in Barzani saying that he
is "confident that your assumption of this post will achieve much support
to boost the relations" between Kurdistan and Baghdad.He also wished Barzani the best in his new tasks to meet the aspirations
of the people of Kurdistan.This came after Abd al-Mahdi already phoned Barzani, the former prime
minister of Kurdistan, to congratulate him for his new post. Abd al-Mahdi also wished Barzani and people of Baghdad happy and prosperous Eid Fitr (feast of breaking the fast).