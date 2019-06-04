Allawi warns of escalation in region, urges respecting sovereignty

2019/06/04 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, the head of
al-Watania alliance sent urgent messages warning about the danger of escalating
the crises in the region, a statement read.Allawi's messages were sent to King Salman bin
Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Arab League
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Secretary-General of the Organization
of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen.In his messages, Allawi stressed that the
relationship between countries should be based on respect of sovereignty of
each state. He also called for non-interference in the states' internal affairs
and urged adherence to divine laws, charters and relevant international laws.
Both Washington and Tehran have said they want to ease heightened tensions in the region in recent days. But many fear a miscalculation between the two countries, who have a 40-year history of mistrust, could escalate the situation.
