Allawi warns of escalation in region, urges respecting sovereignty

2019/06/04 | 00:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, the head ofal-Watania alliance sent urgent messages warning about the danger of escalatingthe crises in the region, a statement read.Allawi's messages were sent to King Salman binAbdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Arab LeagueSecretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Secretary-General of the Organizationof Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen.In his messages, Allawi stressed that therelationship between countries should be based on respect of sovereignty ofeach state. He also called for non-interference in the states' internal affairsand urged adherence to divine laws, charters and relevant international laws.Both Washington and Tehran have said they want to ease heightened tensions in the region in recent days. But many fear a miscalculation between the two countries, who have a 40-year history of mistrust, could escalate the situation.