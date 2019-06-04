عربي | كوردى


Iraq's stance in Makkah summit unconstitutional: legal expert

2019/06/04 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Legal expert Tareq Harb said that the

Iraqi constitution involves the general policy of the state among the authorities

of the prime minister not the president.This makes the president's remarks in

Makkah's summit, where he rejected the final communique urging alignment

against Iran, unconstitutional, according to articles 78 and 80 of the law.Inviting the president of the

Republic to attend the conference is a matter of protocol, and does not mean

that he should attend, but it is necessary for the relevant person to attend what

will take place in the conference concerning the constitutional matter, Harb

added.Iraq's objection to the final communiqué of the Makkah

emergency summit, which condemned Iran's behavior in the region, raises many

questions about the future of Gulf-Iraqi relations, especially in light of current

tensions.Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said that

"Iraq will not be part of the policy of alignments, convictions and

accusations," hoping that the coming Arab and Islamic conferences

"will come out with a calm speech that serves the stability of the region

that has suffered the scourge of wars and destruction."Barham Salih's speech

 



 Iraqi President Barham

Salih said on Thursday that the regional and international crisis

with Iran can turn into a war if we do not manage it properly and expressed the

hope that Iran's security will not be targeted and asked the summit to support

stability in Iraq.Iran is a "Muslim and neighboring country to Iraq and

Arabs. Certainly, we do not hope that its security become targeted as we (Iraq

and Iran) are linked with 1,400 km of borders and various bonds and

relationships," Salih stated."Sure, the security and stability of a Muslim

neighboring country is part of the requirements and interests of the Arab and

Muslim countries," he added.Tensions between Iran and the US have continued to escalate,

after a new video showed a secret underground missile base in Iran developing

terrifying weapons.Probable warIn case a war breaks out, it will endanger all countries in

the region and will have serious consequences for the people and economic

conditions in the region, MP Hamad al-Rekabi told Sputnik Arabic.The MP also expressed the hope that Arab support for Iraq

would continue, especially since it had fought for long periods in its war

against terrorist organizations, which led to the destruction of many cities.He stressed that Iraq's balanced stance only means that it

seeks reconciliation and peace in the region.

