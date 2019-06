Iraq's stance in Makkah summit unconstitutional: legal expert

2019/06/04 | 01:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Legal expert Tareq Harb said that theIraqi constitution involves the general policy of the state among the authoritiesof the prime minister not the president.This makes the president's remarks inMakkah's summit, where he rejected the final communique urging alignmentagainst Iran, unconstitutional, according to articles 78 and 80 of the law.Inviting the president of theRepublic to attend the conference is a matter of protocol, and does not meanthat he should attend, but it is necessary for the relevant person to attend whatwill take place in the conference concerning the constitutional matter, Harbadded.Iraq's objection to the final communiqué of the Makkahemergency summit, which condemned Iran's behavior in the region, raises manyquestions about the future of Gulf-Iraqi relations, especially in light of currenttensions.Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said that"Iraq will not be part of the policy of alignments, convictions andaccusations," hoping that the coming Arab and Islamic conferences"will come out with a calm speech that serves the stability of the regionthat has suffered the scourge of wars and destruction."Barham Salih's speechIraqi President BarhamSalih said on Thursday that the regional and international crisiswith Iran can turn into a war if we do not manage it properly and expressed thehope that Iran's security will not be targeted and asked the summit to supportstability in Iraq.Iran is a "Muslim and neighboring country to Iraq andArabs. Certainly, we do not hope that its security become targeted as we (Iraqand Iran) are linked with 1,400 km of borders and various bonds andrelationships," Salih stated."Sure, the security and stability of a Muslimneighboring country is part of the requirements and interests of the Arab andMuslim countries," he added.Tensions between Iran and the US have continued to escalate,after a new video showed a secret underground missile base in Iran developingterrifying weapons.Probable warIn case a war breaks out, it will endanger all countries inthe region and will have serious consequences for the people and economicconditions in the region, MP Hamad al-Rekabi told Sputnik Arabic.The MP also expressed the hope that Arab support for Iraqwould continue, especially since it had fought for long periods in its waragainst terrorist organizations, which led to the destruction of many cities.He stressed that Iraq's balanced stance only means that itseeks reconciliation and peace in the region.