Iraq's stance in Makkah summit unconstitutional: legal expert

2019/06/04 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Legal expert Tareq Harb said that the
Iraqi constitution involves the general policy of the state among the authorities
of the prime minister not the president.This makes the president's remarks in
Makkah's summit, where he rejected the final communique urging alignment
against Iran, unconstitutional, according to articles 78 and 80 of the law.Inviting the president of the
Republic to attend the conference is a matter of protocol, and does not mean
that he should attend, but it is necessary for the relevant person to attend what
will take place in the conference concerning the constitutional matter, Harb
added.Iraq's objection to the final communiqué of the Makkah
emergency summit, which condemned Iran's behavior in the region, raises many
questions about the future of Gulf-Iraqi relations, especially in light of current
tensions.Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said that
"Iraq will not be part of the policy of alignments, convictions and
accusations," hoping that the coming Arab and Islamic conferences
"will come out with a calm speech that serves the stability of the region
that has suffered the scourge of wars and destruction."Barham Salih's speech
Iraqi President Barham
Salih said on Thursday that the regional and international crisis
with Iran can turn into a war if we do not manage it properly and expressed the
hope that Iran's security will not be targeted and asked the summit to support
stability in Iraq.Iran is a "Muslim and neighboring country to Iraq and
Arabs. Certainly, we do not hope that its security become targeted as we (Iraq
and Iran) are linked with 1,400 km of borders and various bonds and
relationships," Salih stated."Sure, the security and stability of a Muslim
neighboring country is part of the requirements and interests of the Arab and
Muslim countries," he added.Tensions between Iran and the US have continued to escalate,
after a new video showed a secret underground missile base in Iran developing
terrifying weapons.Probable warIn case a war breaks out, it will endanger all countries in
the region and will have serious consequences for the people and economic
conditions in the region, MP Hamad al-Rekabi told Sputnik Arabic.The MP also expressed the hope that Arab support for Iraq
would continue, especially since it had fought for long periods in its war
against terrorist organizations, which led to the destruction of many cities.He stressed that Iraq's balanced stance only means that it
seeks reconciliation and peace in the region.
