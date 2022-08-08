Iraq Planning Increased Oil Production in

2022/08/08 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The First Vice President of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), Hamid Younis, has said that oil production in Iraq can be increased to 5-to-8 million barrels per day (bpd) "during the coming years." He is quoted in a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, following a meeting that he chaired […]

