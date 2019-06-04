Home › Iraq News › French ISIS Supporters on Death Row in Iraq Ask for Mercy

French ISIS Supporters on Death Row in Iraq Ask for Mercy

2019/06/04 | 02:45



BAGHDAD — The French government came under … rights advocates believe that the Iraqi law, which criminalizes belonging to … and transferred to Iraq by the American backed Kurdish forces that have … center for foreign fighters in Mosul.



Mr. Mohammed appeared to …



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-BAGHDAD — The French government came under … rights advocates believe that the Iraqi law, which criminalizes belonging to … and transferred to Iraq by the American backed Kurdish forces that have … center for foreign fighters in Mosul.Mr. Mohammed appeared to …