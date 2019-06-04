Home › Iraq News › Iraq’s Oil Sector caught in crossfire between US, Iran

Iraq’s Oil Sector caught in crossfire between US, Iran

2019/06/04 | 08:05



ExxonMobil evacuated dozens of its non-Iraqi employees from Iraq on May 18. The evacuation follows a US State Department decision to withdraw its non-essential staff from the US Embassy in Baghdad and its consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.



The US oil company relocated its employees to Dubai, where they will continue their work related to the West Qurna-1 oil field in Basra. The company announced May 31 that it will begin returning its employees from June 2 after the Iraqi government promised to increase the security measures in the site.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By Hamdi Malik for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.