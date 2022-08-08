Wizard and Animal Friends Must Rescue Their Stricken King

2022/08/09 | 01:08 - Source: Iraq News

The Fox and the Raven

In Dee Carey's fantasy tale "The Fox and the Raven" must save King Arthur

— Dee Carey

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dee Carey invites her readers to visit a realm when the fantastical and magical roam freely, a place and time where the imagination can live unbound.



Set in Arthurian times, "The Fox and the Raven" follow a cast of charming animals who band together at the behest of the wizard Merlin in order to rescue their king who has fallen ill.The novella follows the titular fox and raven who are on a race against time after the king of Camelot has been poisoned.



All fear that the kingdom may lose its ruler and fall into disarray, becoming vulnerable to nefarious forces - including those responsible for poisoning Arthur.



Merlin, the king's advisor, gathers an odd bunch of animals who he entrusts with solving the mystery.



Only by getting to the bottom of the case can they hope to rescue King Arthur and protect him from those responsible for poisoning him, who are still on the loose and are bound to try again.Central to this tale are the titular characters with their unique relationship, the wily fox Flynn and the composed raven Feechin with their vastly different demeanors, who form an unlikely team.



With this enchanting tale of fantasy readers will return to a classic setting that has served as the cornerstone of the fantasy genre.



Arthurian lore is timeless and beloved and has been profoundly influential and with her tale, Carey revisits the mythos and pays tribute to it in an imaginative and original way.With her tale Carey shows the power of imagination, which she holds is the only uncorrupted thing in the world.



Through her characters she shows how people must learn to get along with each other and work together instead of fixating on getting ahead of each other."My books feature a fantasy world where animals and man learn the value of working with one another and supporting one another." she says.



"Take a trip to another land, much like the one you think you know.



And find an inspiration that will help you make your world a better place."About the AuthorDee Carey is an 82 year old widow who lives with her two cats and her oldest grandson.



She writes to make the world a better place.



Her works are set in fantasy worlds where animals and humans learn the value of working with one another and supporting each other.Agarwood PublishingAgarwood Publishing+1 888-856-1827email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

