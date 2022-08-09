2022/08/09 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNHCR welcomes the generous contribution from the United States of America to support and strengthen critical assistance in Iraq As the largest supporter of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in Iraq, the United States of America (USA) recently contributed USD 27.8 million to help Syrian and other refugees and Iraq families displaced by Da'esh/ISIS (internally […]

read more UNHCR welcomes US contribution to Critical Assistance in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.