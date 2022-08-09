Heatwave in Iraq: Concern for Workers in 50C Heat

2022/08/09 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Effective measures are needed to ensure adequate Occupational Safety and Health for workers during extreme heat in Iraq With temperatures in Iraq soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit] in recent weeks, the ILO in Iraq is calling on its tripartite partners - the government, employers' and workers' organizations - to ensure that […]

