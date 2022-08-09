Fitch Rates Iraq's Sumer Commercial Bank 'CCC+'


2022/08/09 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Sumer Commercial Bank (SCB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'.

It says the rating reflects the bank's "weak operating environment, limited franchise, unstable business model and weak profitability".

(Source: Fitch Ratings)

