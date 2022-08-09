2022/08/09 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Fitch Ratings has assigned the Sumer Commercial Bank (SCB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'.It says the rating reflects the bank's "weak operating environment, limited franchise, unstable business model and weak profitability".More here.(Source: Fitch Ratings)

read more Fitch Rates Iraq's Sumer Commercial Bank 'CCC+' first appeared on Iraq Business News.