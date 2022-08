2022/08/09 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins argues that any hopes held by international oil companies (IOCs) that the Baghdad-based Federal Government was just bluffing about blacklisting IOCs operating in the Iraqi Kurdistan have been dashed.Click here to read the full article.

read more "Hopes Dashed" for Int'l Oil Companies in Iraqi Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.