Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Dust storms highlight Iraqi leadership failures as climate crisis worsens
2022/08/09 | 23:22 - Source: Iraq Oil Report
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Iraq's most vulnerable citizens are the hardest hit by dust storms, which are growing in frequency and intensity due to both global climate change and government inaction.
Read all text from Iraq Oil Report
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq