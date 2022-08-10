Understanding Muqtada al-Sadr: Inside Baghdad's Sadr City

2022/08/10 | 04:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr Renad Mansour and Dr Benedict Robin-D'Cruz, for Chatham House.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Understanding Iraq's Muqtada al-Sadr: Inside Baghdad's Sadr City

After supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr storm the Iraqi parliament, a Chatham House survey of residents in Baghdad's Sadr City gives a rare insight into the actions and motivations of the populist cleric.

