Former Iraqi PM coalition says current gov't 'on the line'

2019/06/04 | 14:15



Al-Nasr Coalition, headed by former Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi, has affirmed that the current government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is "on the line" because of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.Coalition member Fellah al-Khafagi said in press remarks on Tuesday that tensions between Washington and Tehran puts Abdul-Mahdi's government in a very tough challenge."This crisis will show Abdul-Mahdi's political capabilities, which is his role to get Iraq out of this conflict,"Khafagi added.Iraqi officials, wary of another war on their land, say they have warned armed groups tied to Iran to refrain from taking any action that could provoke American retaliation.The concern in Iraq is focused on the handful of groups with strong ties to Iran. Several are close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and have members who were trained in Iran."Unfortunately we have groups that want to be more Iranian than Iran itself," said Salah al-Obaidi, the spokesman for the populist cleric and power-broker Moktada al-Sadr. "We have concerns about the possibility that the government cannot control the pro-Iranian groups, and this will be a big problem in Iraq."He said in earlier remarks that the government needed to take a stronger stand against those groups.