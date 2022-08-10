Your Business Marketer Donating $8,000 in Marketing Services to the Alzheimer’s Association NE OH Event

2022/08/10 | 21:04 - Source: Iraq News

Hudson Ohio Digital Marketing Agency

Walk to End Alzheimer's Akron Ohio

Local Digital Marketing and Ad Agency, Your Business Marketer, Continues to Invest in Local Businesses

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a 2022 walk in Akron, Ohio this October.



Your Business Marketer will be donating $8,000 worth of digital marketing and advertising services to support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

A leading participant in the event is Cheryl Lebron of Team H.U.G.S., who explains her personal motivation for supporting this event, “Our team was founded in memory of Ann Ziemnik, a wonderful mom, grandma and great grandmother who passed away in December 2006.



She was a beautiful soul who embraced (quite literally) the theory that hugs can heal.



Our team is named after her wonderful hugs and to emphasize the belief that Healing can come with Understanding, Giving and Strength.”

The Alzheimer's Association is aiming to raise $227,000 in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be hosted in Akron, OH on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and YBM is a company eager to give back.

Your Business Marketer Gives BackYour Business Marketer is a locally owned and operated, Ohio-based digital marketing agency.



Their headquarters are located in Hudson, and they provide full digital marketing services for growth-minded clients.

YBM self-describes as a “small town agency that gets big time results.” The company is well known for their philanthropic efforts, participating in ongoing sponsorships and donations as part of “YBM Gives Back.”

Earlier this year, YBM hosted a contest to give $15,000 of free digital marketing services to a deserving local company.



After nominations were in and concluded, the award was given to Coleman Health Services.



That organization won six months of paid social media management, website updates and optimizations, creative assets, programmatic ads, and strategic direction.

Your Business Marketer: Purpose-Driven LeadersCompany leadership operates with the belief that investing in the local community should be first and foremost.



As a successful agency, YBM works with businesses throughout the region, providing an array of services for city governments, restaurants, service-based businesses, retail shops, and more.



They have seen immense success in the last five years as more local businesses adopt and implement digital strategies to increase revenues and impact.

YBM services include paid social media management, paid ads (PPC) management, reputation management, search engine optimization (SEO) and website work, geofencing, and more.



Their unique approach and local roots have given them great visibility in the region, and they are committed to always doing as much as possible to support growth in the area.

YBM President, Mike Snellenberger, explains, “I launched Your Business Marketer with a vision to actually get to know business owners and listen to their needs.



Most agencies scale too fast and companies are left without reliability or any kind of personal connection to the team executing the plan.



I aimed to reverse all of that, creating a purpose-built agency that would provide elite and world class services but have a local presence and personal touch.



I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and proud to continue to give back to the community we all live and work in.”

The team is focused on local, but their skills have created national awareness as well, and they do work with companies and entities beyond Ohio.

Kaitlyn Kellyhttps://www.alz.org/+1 234-284-2756kckelly@alz.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

REGISTER TODAY FOR WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S®: Add your flower to the fight against the disease

You just read:

News Provided By

August 10, 2022, 14:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?