DNO Raises Kurdistan Output Forecast

2022/08/11 | 13:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported strong second quarter operational and financial results powered by high oil and gas prices and by solid production in its operated flagship Kurdistan Tawke license.Spurred by quarterly revenue of USD 361 million and free cash flow of USD 167 million, the Company reduced debt […]

