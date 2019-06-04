Baghdad to open Green Zone to 24 hours a day: PM

2019/06/04 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone will be open 24 hours a day from Tuesday after years of strict entry controls, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said Sunday.“With the beginning of Eid, we will open the Green Zone for 24 hours every day. Extra gates will be opened, including the Eastern Gate of the Ministry of Defense,” Abdul-Mahdi told reporters during his weekly press conference.The high-security zone in central Baghdad is home to the Iraqi parliament and the US embassy compound.It has been open to the public during daylight hours for several months, with entry restricted at night.The Green Zone was established by the US in 2003 to secure its embassy and Iraqi government institutions.
