The TV Insider + Hollywood Branded (un)Branded Lounge: Where Over 200 Celebrities Played Pop Culture Games

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (unBranded) Lounge with Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin - Teen Wolf The Movie (Paramount +) having a blast playing a pop culture themed game

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (unBranded) Lounge with the cast of The Orville (Hulu)

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (unBranded) Lounge with Patrick Stewart - Star Trek: Picard (Paramount +)

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (unBranded) Lounge with the cast of The Walking Dead (AMC)

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (un)Branded Lounge during Comic-Con with Thomas Middleditch from Solar Opposites and the Hollywood (un)Branded baseball hat

Lounge Activation Showcased That A Content World Without Brands Is… Bland

Brands help creators bring better, more relatable stories to life and receive boosted reputation benefits from co-starring alongside celebrities, driving awareness and sales for the decade to come.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate ReleaseTV Insider's Hollywood (un)Branded Lounge from entertainment news site TV Insider, and pop culture marketing agency Hollywood Branded was a top favored destination by celebrities attending San Diego's 2022 Comic-Con.



Across the three-day event running July 21 – 23, 2022, over 200 stars from more than 40 of today's most popular sci-fi, fantasy, and super-hero-themed series and films participated in the media lounge activation.



Onsite activities included celebrity photo shoots, interviews, interactive game show play, social media contests around dances and songs, and gifting.Renowned celebrity and advertising photographer Maarten de Boer crafted a multiple-set photo shoot, including a tiny set inside a box, to the surprise and delight of celebrity attendees.



Cast and production team executives were interviewed by TV Insider, providing fans a glimpse behind the upcoming scenes of their favorite shows.With TikTok influencer Nathan Piland as host, celebrities played the Hollywood (un)Branded Game Show, a fast-paced question and answer game themed to brands and pop culture.



Questions were built around historical instances of product placement and celebrity endorsements, with brands adding to the fun by providing prizes to the most branded pop culture astute celebrities.



Talent also received 'Brands Celebs Love' curated gift bags from Hollywood Branded.The Hollywood (un)Branded Lounge was designed to highlight the importance of brands in storytelling to create authenticity, define characters, and showcase that pop culture's power is equally effective in targeting B2B and B2C decision makers."The reality is that a content world without brands would be bland and disruptive to watch.



From the cars driven, the snacks eaten, to the clothing worn on screen, brands bring a pop of color to an otherwise black and white fictional world," said Stacy Jones, the founder, and CEO of Hollywood Branded.Product placement, when done right, creates mutually beneficial partnerships.



Brands help viewers feel as if they can step into a scene that genuinely exists, she said, which is a crucial goal of creators.



Viewers additionally benefit as creators reallocate savings to secure better music licensing, talent, and special effects."Brands help creators bring better, more relatable stories to life by helping build sets, define characters, and save millions in marketing through co-promotional partnerships.



In return, brands receive boosted reputation benefits from co-starring alongside celebrities, becoming part of pop culture forever, impacting awareness, and driving sales for the decade to come.



This creates the lowest CPMs available in advertising, as content continues repeatedly airing globally," said Jones.Series and films participating in the Lounge included The Walking Dead (AMC), Archer (FX), Evil (Paramount +), Interview With A Vampire (AMC), Mayans MC (FX), Resident Alien (Syfy), Rugrats (Nickelodeon), Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+), SpongeBob (Nickelodeon), Star Trek (CBS), Ghosts (CBS), Superman + Lois (CW), Tales Of The Walking Dead (AMC) the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) + dozens of other productions.Celebrities included Mike Judge, Chris Parnell, Patrick Stewart, Gwendoline Christie, Patton Oswalt, Terry Crews, Norman Reedus, Jack Quaid, Rose McIver, Thomas Middleditch, Tommy Davidson, Paul Wesley, Charles Edwards, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Lillard, Jessica Szohr and hundreds of other talent.Photos of the event activation are available at https://hollywoodbranded.com/unbrandedeventsBrand Prizing Partners• Aurezzi 24k gold-plated toothbrush box kit - https://aurezzi.com• Barely Canadian super soft clothing supporting foster youth - https://barelycanadian.com• Broadway On Demand premium live stream of events - https://broadwayondemand.com• Canned Water 4 Kids aluminum bottled water provides sustainable clean drinking water programs - https://cannedwater4kids.org• Clippers game tickets - https://nba.com/clippers• Cosori smart air fryer - https://cosori.com• Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 and gear - https://echelonfit.com• eero fast smart Wi-Fi extender - https://eero.com• FOREO UFO smart mask device and mask - https://foreo.com• Levoit smart HEPA air purifier - https://levoit.com• Moccamaster café-quality coffee brewer - https://us.moccamaster.com• Pirani insulated party tumbler - https://pirani.life• Roborock S7 MaxV automated vacuum with sonic mopping - https://us.roborock.com• Trapiche Argentinian Malbec wine - https://trapichewines-usa.comBrands Celebs Love Gift Bag Partners• American Licorice Company Red Vines and Sour Patch Straws - https://americanlicorice.com• Bahlsen indulgently delicious European chocolate cookies - https://bahlsen.com• Beautyblender fan favorite makeup sponge - https://beautyblender.com• Botanic Tonics wellness supplement - https://botanictonics.com• Boxed Water sustainable water - https://boxedwaterisbetter.com• City Beauty plumping lip gloss - https://citybeauty.com• Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm - https://elemis.com• Mad Tasty hemp-infused sparkling water - https://madtasty.com• Pilot Pen G2, the ultimate pen for the everyday overachiever - http://pilotpen.us• VooDoo Ranger golden IPA - https://newbelgium.com/beer/voodoo-ranger-ipa• Ollie healthy dog food - https://myollie.com• Urban Decay eyeshadow palette and primer - https://urbandecay.comBeautiful hand-picked PassionRoses grown in the fields of Bogotá, Colombia, decorated the Lounge - https://passionroses.comLimited edition Hollywood (un)Branded baseball hats were worn by attending celebrities.



Cast signed hats to be auctioned to support the agency's charity work to build marketing programs that allow nonprofits to leverage the power of pop culture partnerships.



The Hollywood (un)Branded line is available for purchase and was created to help do good for more.



Visit https://hollywoodunbranded.storeABOUT TV INSIDERTV Insider is a celebration of the very best in television.



The guide to what's worth watching — an all-access pass to your favorite shows.



With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, TV Insider also covers red carpets with celebrities and leads panel discussions at events like Comic-Con, WonderCon, and PaleyFest.



TV Insider is part of NTVB Media, a network of entertainment properties including TV Guide Magazine, TV Weekly Magazine, Channel Guide Magazine, OnDISH Magazine, View! Magazine and ReMIND Magazine.



Visit https://tvinsider.comABOUT HOLLYWOOD BRANDEDHollywood Branded is the leading independent branded pop culture marketing agency, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin.



The woman-owned agency was founded by Stacy Jones in 2007 and specializes in product placement, celebrity/influencer marketing, and branded content for companies of all sizes.



Over 10,000 partnerships have been crafted for hundreds of top brands, including BlackBerry, Bumble, Canadian Club, Canva, Cash App, Lacoste, LG, PassionRoses, Pilot Pen, Ralph Lauren, SimpliSafe, and Square.



Campaigns are designed to make storytelling more meaningful, impactful, and authentic, creating mutually beneficial partnerships for the brand, content/celebrity partner, and consumer.



Hollywood Branded's expertise is globally recognized.



Marketers, media, and even competitors come to learn from the agency's vast library of informative blog articles, podcasts, and workshops.



Visit https://hollywoodbranded.com# # #

Nikki FifeHollywood Branded+1 310-606-2030press@hollywoodbranded.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

The TV Insider and Hollywood Branded (un)Branded Lounge Where Over 200 Celebrities Played Branded Pop Culture Games

