Human rights office in Maysan warns against high suicide rate

2019/06/04 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Maysan Governorate, southeastern Iraq, said suicide rates at the governorate have significantly increased.A statement by the office’s head Anaam Hussein Al-Sudani said 14 suicide cases were recorded in Maysan during the first half of 2019, recording an increase compared to last year.“This phenomenon must be encountered by raising the awareness of citizens regarding suicide and its negativities on families and societies,” Al-Sudani added.Al-Sudani further called on religious clerics, schools and media outlets to launch awareness campaigns and sermons that rejects suicide.
