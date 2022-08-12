Iraqi Kurds protest over Economy, Alleged Mismanagement

2022/08/12 | 01:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Kurds take to the streets over economy, alleged mismanagement

The Kurdistan region of Iraq has been rocked by protests over deteriorating economic conditions and alleged mismanagement by the authorities.

Urged by the opposition New Generation Movement (NGM), the unrest has been centered in areas controlled by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Police in Sulaimaniyah used tear gas against hundreds of demonstrators.



In Dohuk and Erbil, where the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is dominant, protesters were prevented from congregating by security forces.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).