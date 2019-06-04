NASA plans to send equipment to moon from 2020

2019/06/04 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
For
the first time since the 1970s, the United States is planning to send equipment
to the surface of the moon in 2020 and 2021, in anticipation of a crewed lunar
mission in 2024, NASA said.The U.S. space agency has chosen American firms Astrobotic,
Intuitive Machines and Orbit Beyond to send instruments and other scientific
equipment to the moon as part of the Artemis program.The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has
accelerated the timetable for putting humans back on the moon with 2024 the new
target date — moved up by four years.Each company has developed lunar landers of different sizes and
shapes: one is tall and the other two are more compact.The landers will deliver up to 23 small payloads of equipment
provided by NASA. That should include materiel that will gather information to
help astronauts later on to land, navigate and protect themselves from
radiation.Orbit Beyond will land in Mare Imbrium, a lava plain in a lunar
crater, by September 2020, after being launched by one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9
rockets.Intuitive Machines will try to land by July 2021 in Oceanous
Procellarum, a dark expanse on the moon visible from Earth. SpaceX will also
facilitate that launch.Astrobotic, which is based in Pittsburgh, will target Lacus Mortis,
a large crater on the near side of the moon, by July 2021. It has yet to choose
a delivery rocket.NASA awarded the companies $77 million to $97 million each for
development of their landers.“Next year, our initial science and technology research will be
on the lunar surface, which will help support sending the first woman and the
next man to the moon in five years,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.“Investing in these commercial landing services also is another
strong step to build a commercial space economy beyond low-Earth orbit.”The United States last sent a crewed mission to the moon in
1972, the year of the final Apollo mission.NASA regularly sent lunar probes into orbit, but it only has two
active missions today: the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the ARTEMIS probes.China has meanwhile landed twice on the moon in recent years: in
2013, and in January on the far side.The Chang’e 4 probe and its motorized robot Yutu-2 are the only
probes active on the surface right now.
For
the first time since the 1970s, the United States is planning to send equipment
to the surface of the moon in 2020 and 2021, in anticipation of a crewed lunar
mission in 2024, NASA said.The U.S. space agency has chosen American firms Astrobotic,
Intuitive Machines and Orbit Beyond to send instruments and other scientific
equipment to the moon as part of the Artemis program.The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has
accelerated the timetable for putting humans back on the moon with 2024 the new
target date — moved up by four years.Each company has developed lunar landers of different sizes and
shapes: one is tall and the other two are more compact.The landers will deliver up to 23 small payloads of equipment
provided by NASA. That should include materiel that will gather information to
help astronauts later on to land, navigate and protect themselves from
radiation.Orbit Beyond will land in Mare Imbrium, a lava plain in a lunar
crater, by September 2020, after being launched by one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9
rockets.Intuitive Machines will try to land by July 2021 in Oceanous
Procellarum, a dark expanse on the moon visible from Earth. SpaceX will also
facilitate that launch.Astrobotic, which is based in Pittsburgh, will target Lacus Mortis,
a large crater on the near side of the moon, by July 2021. It has yet to choose
a delivery rocket.NASA awarded the companies $77 million to $97 million each for
development of their landers.“Next year, our initial science and technology research will be
on the lunar surface, which will help support sending the first woman and the
next man to the moon in five years,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.“Investing in these commercial landing services also is another
strong step to build a commercial space economy beyond low-Earth orbit.”The United States last sent a crewed mission to the moon in
1972, the year of the final Apollo mission.NASA regularly sent lunar probes into orbit, but it only has two
active missions today: the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the ARTEMIS probes.China has meanwhile landed twice on the moon in recent years: in
2013, and in January on the far side.The Chang’e 4 probe and its motorized robot Yutu-2 are the only
probes active on the surface right now.