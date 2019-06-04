Home › Baghdad Post › Tunnel crossing between Lebanon and Israel went 22 storeys deep

2019/06/04 | 17:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheIsraeli army on Monday showed the inside of a sophisticated tunnel passing deepunderground from Lebanon into northern Israel, saying it was intended for useby Lebanese Hezbollah militants.The tunnel was rigged with electrical wiring,fuse boxes and communications equipment. An army spokesman said it began almosta kilometer (mile) away inside Lebanon and reached depths of some 80 meters(265 feet) - about the height of a 22-storey building - as it crossed intoIsrael, near the town of Zarit.It came to light earlier this year during anarmy operation in which a number of attack tunnels dug by Iran-backed Shi’iteHezbollah were discovered and sealed off, the military said.Hezbollah’s leader, in response to Israel’stunnel operation, said in January that his group has been able to enter Israelfor years. But he stopped short of acknowledging that the tunnels were thehandiwork of Hezbollah, citing the heavily armed group’s policy of “ambiguity”on military matters and a desire to deny Israel a pretext to attack.Israel regards Iran as its biggest foe andHezbollah as the main threat on its borders. It has waged an increasingly opencampaign of military strikes against them both in Syria, where they have foughton the government side in the civil war.