Tunnel crossing between Lebanon and Israel went 22 storeys deep

2019/06/04 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
Israeli army on Monday showed the inside of a sophisticated tunnel passing deep
underground from Lebanon into northern Israel, saying it was intended for use
by Lebanese Hezbollah militants.The tunnel was rigged with electrical wiring,
fuse boxes and communications equipment. An army spokesman said it began almost
a kilometer (mile) away inside Lebanon and reached depths of some 80 meters
(265 feet) - about the height of a 22-storey building - as it crossed into
Israel, near the town of Zarit.It came to light earlier this year during an
army operation in which a number of attack tunnels dug by Iran-backed Shi’ite
Hezbollah were discovered and sealed off, the military said.Hezbollah’s leader, in response to Israel’s
tunnel operation, said in January that his group has been able to enter Israel
for years. But he stopped short of acknowledging that the tunnels were the
handiwork of Hezbollah, citing the heavily armed group’s policy of “ambiguity”
on military matters and a desire to deny Israel a pretext to attack.Israel regards Iran as its biggest foe and
Hezbollah as the main threat on its borders. It has waged an increasingly open
campaign of military strikes against them both in Syria, where they have fought
on the government side in the civil war.
